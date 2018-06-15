Tanzania: JPM Sends Condolences Over Fallen Soldiers

Dar/Mbeya — President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo, following an accident, which claimed the lives of 13 people, including a soldier and trainees.

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communication read: "I have received with great shock the news (about the accident); I send my condolences to the Chief of Defense Forces and to the families of the deceased," said the President in the statement.

The President expressed his sorrow on receiving the news, saying the 25 who were injured were in his prayers.

The soldiers, who were heading to Itende National Service Camp for practical training from Igunga National Service Camp in Tabora Region, are feared to have died on the spot and others injured after a bus christened Igunga Express, in which they were travelling was involved in an accident on a sloppy area of Igodima, on the outskirts of the City of Mbeya.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander Musa Taibuhas said that the cause of the accident was reckless driving by the bus driver as he was driving at high speed without paying attention to road traffic signs.

"The cause of the accident is speeding by the bus driver, who is one of those who died on the spot. The youths (trainees) numbering 210 were coming to Mbeya from Tabora Region for practical training at our Itende Camp.

"So far, we do not have full information about the number of casualties," said Taibu.

For his part, Mbeya regional commissioner Amos Makalla said: "We have lost youths that were patriotic to our country. They were coming from nation building duties. Besides the bus driver's reckless driving, the bus was unroadworthy. I, therefore, call upon the Traffic Police department to enforce the law."