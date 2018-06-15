Abuja — Senate yesterday declared the SAMSUNG Managing Director, Young Ho Jo, an illegal immigrant.

It also ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to deport Ho Jo back to South Korea, his home country.

This development followed the ongoing probe by the upper legislative chamber's ad-hoc committee over the $16.35 billion Egina Oil Field project chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Lagos West Senatorial District.

Adeola said the resolution for the deportation of the SAMSUNG managing director was adopted by the Senate last week Thursday in line with the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee in its interim report.

He added that the illegality of the South Korean residency was uncovered on the scrutiny of his papers with other operators of the Egina Oil Field project.

He said: "Mr. Young Ho Jo, who has been working for the past two months in Nigeria as the managing director of Samsung without fulfilling legal requirements for such told us that he could not complete his documentation as a result of alleged break down of machines of the Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board (NCMDB).

"But the NCMBD wrote to us that their machines had never broken down in the period claimed, showing that the man has contravened the Local Content law

"Going by recommendations made by this committee to the Senate and resolution adopted, SAMSUNG MD is no longer recognised on account of improper documentation as shown by papers he presented.

"To the Senate and this committee, SAMSUNG MD is an illegal immigrant who must be deported by the Nigerian Immigration Service, to which a letter to that effect has been forwarded to the Ministry of Interior.

"He can, however, come back to the country through proper documentation thereafter," he said.

However, it was also found out that the South Korean while in Nigeria violated the Local Content Act by spending $1.6 billion out of the $3.5 billion contract SAMSUNG got from the $16.35 billion Egina Oil Field Project in Goje, South Korea.