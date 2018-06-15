Nigeria: AfDB, Microsoft, Others Target Nine Million Youths in Coding for Employment Programme

The African Development Bank, together with partners - The Rockefeller Foundation, Microsoft and Facebook - launched the Coding for Employment Program at the African Innovation Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

By training youth in demand-driven Information and Communications Technology (ICT) curriculum and matching graduates directly with ICT employers, this new Program prepares Africa's youth for tomorrow's jobs and unleashes the next generation of young digital innovators from the continent.

Coding for Employment will create over 9 million jobs and reach 32 million youth and women across Africa and has been launched in Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Senegal.

The Coding for Employment Program is at the center of the African Development Bank's Jobs for Youth in Africa Initiative, which aims to put Africa's youth on a path to prosperity.

By 2025, the Jobs for Youth in Africa Initiative will equip 50 million youth with employable skills and create 25 million jobs in agriculture, information communications and technology and other key industries across Africa.