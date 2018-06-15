15 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Africa: Tourism Creates 21 Million Jobs in Africa, Exceeds Manufacturing, Banking - AU

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Union, AU, says the tourism sector supports about 21 million jobs in Africa with a value of over $160 million, exceeding manufacturing and banking sectors combined.

Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, the AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Tourism, disclosed this at the just- concluded 61st UN World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa Conference in Abuja.

Abou-Zeid said tourism was an engine for inclusive growth and economic development on the continent.

"In the African continent, tourism supports about 21 million jobs translating to one in 14 jobs; this is how important tourism is. That is why we are making sure it takes its due place.

"The value of the industry now stands at over $160 billion accounting for almost eight per cent of Gross Domestic Product.

"So, it exceeds the contributions from manufacturing and banking sectors.

"Tourism industry accounts for more than six per cent of the total investments valued at $29 billion and employs over 20 million people, hence accounting for 6.5 per cent of the total work force," she said.

The AU commissioner said it was projected that five per cent of the tourism industry would grow much faster than the 4.8 per cent economic growth forecast for the continent over the next 10 years.

She, therefore, called for tourism promotion strategies through improvement of Africa's image in the global media.

"Our priority on the continent now should be to optimise the role of tourism based on the agenda of NEPAD/AU action plan.

"On that, we have the responsibility to coordinate and facilitate the implementation and of course collaborations with UNWTO and other key partners.

"We have finalised the first agenda for 2063, the focus now is on strategy for implementation.

"We are particularly keen to see that tourism is very much high in the priority of the action plan," she said.

Nigeria

Women Urged to Lead Nigeria's Clean Energy Revolution

A non-governemental Organization, Solar Sister Nigeria, has called on women to be at the forefront of driving clean and… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.