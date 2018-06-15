15 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I've Not Seen My Son for 15 Years - Shekau's Mother

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Chika Oduah/VOA
Falmata Abubakar is the mother Abubakar Shekau, the leader Boko Haram group.

The mother of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has spoken to the Voice of America (VOA), saying she has not seen him for 15 years.

"I don't know if he's [Shekau's] alive or dead. I don't know. It's only God who knows. For 15 years I haven't seen him," Falmata Abubakar told the VOA in her village of Shekau in Yobe State.

Shekau's father was a local district imam before passing away a few years ago, the VOA reported.

In what is believed to be her first interview with journalists, Falmata said she does not know where her son is hiding, adding that her son left Shekau as a boy to continue his Islamic education in Maiduguri.

At some point in his studies, Shekau, according to his mother, met Mohammed Yusuf, the founder of Boko Haram, who condemned Western education as sinful. Falmata says her son was brainwashed.

"Since Shekau met with Mohammed Yusuf, I didn't see him again," she told VOA.

"Yes, he's my son and every mother loves her son, but we have different characters," she said. "He brought a lot of problem to many people. Where can I meet him to tell him that these things he is doing is very bad? I am praying for God to show him the good way."

Falmata says she can never curse her son, but he has become someone who she doesn't recognize anymore.

"He just took his own character and went away," she said. "This is not the character I gave him. I don't know what this type of behaviour is. It's only God who knows."

Daily Trust reports that Shekau, who used to release videos from his hideout, has not been heard in a long while.

More on This

Mother of Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, Speaks

The mother of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, has given what appears to be her first media interview. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.