8 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Latest - Makamba: I Fled Zim in 2005 Because Mugabe Suspected I Was Sleeping With Grace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Businessman James Makamba says he fled Zimbabwe in 2005 because he feared then President Robert Mugabe who suspected that he was conducting an adulterous affair with former first lady Grace.

Makamba said this as he appeared in court Friday seeking the cancellation of a warrant of arrest issued soon after he skipped the country. Ahead of that he was facing charges of externalisation of funds and trading in forex without a licence.

The controversial businessman returned to Zimbabwe in December following a coup which deposed Mugabe.

Makamba left the country after he was locked up for allegedly illegally dealing in foreign currency without a licence and externalisation. He was to spend more than 10 years in self-imposed exile.

On Friday, he told court that he came back because Mugabe was no longer the president.

More to come ... .

Zimbabwe

23 Candidates Set to Campaign for Presidency

A record 23 people yesterday successfully filed nomination papers to contest as presidential candidates in the July 30… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.