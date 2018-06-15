15 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Robbie Williams Parties Like a Russian As Hosts Seal Win in Opener Against Saudi Arabia

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Antoinette Muller

One down, only 63 more matches to go. Keep on top of the action with our daily wrap that includes all the results and news you need to know. Oh and of course we're going to talk about the cuisine of all the participating nations.

The 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday.

Yury Gazinsky, Denis Cheryshev (twice), Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin all found the back of the net for the hosts with hapless Saudi Arabia having no response.

For the good of the tournament, it's exactly the start everyone would have hoped for.

Cheryshev said there were "no words" to describe how he was feeling after Russia's rout... and then proceeded to use words anyway, saying: "I could never have dreamed of anything like this. I felt very happy when I knew I would be here in the squad but I never dreamed of anything like this. I'm happy we've won but we shouldn't stop there."

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams, who was the lead act at...

Africa

Gosh, Hope That Middle Finger Wasn't for Putin?!

Here I am, at allAfrica's newsroom in Cape Town, glued to the TV screen in anticipation of the exciting opening of the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.