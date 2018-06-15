Africa: Robbie Williams Parties Like a Russian As Hosts Seal Win in Opener Against Saudi Arabia

analysis

One down, only 63 more matches to go. Keep on top of the action with our daily wrap that includes all the results and news you need to know. Oh and of course we're going to talk about the cuisine of all the participating nations.

The 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday.

Yury Gazinsky, Denis Cheryshev (twice), Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin all found the back of the net for the hosts with hapless Saudi Arabia having no response.

For the good of the tournament, it's exactly the start everyone would have hoped for.

Cheryshev said there were "no words" to describe how he was feeling after Russia's rout... and then proceeded to use words anyway, saying: "I could never have dreamed of anything like this. I felt very happy when I knew I would be here in the squad but I never dreamed of anything like this. I'm happy we've won but we shouldn't stop there."

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams, who was the lead act at...