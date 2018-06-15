15 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Kill the Boer' Chant Targets Not Only White People, but Farmers of All Races - Agriculture Department

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Summit on Farm Attacks and Murders

Director general of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Mike Mlengana has come out against the chant "kill the boer, kill the farmer", saying that farmers are people of all races who are all affected by farm murders.

During the first day of a summit on farm attacks, murders and stock theft hosted by the department in Pretoria, Mlengana responded to comments made by AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets that the ANC and EFF had been chanting the slogan recently at their respective gatherings.

"That is not the stance of our government... by the way if it is 'kill the boer, kill the farmer', it's killing me, because I am the boer," said Mlengana.

"Boer means farmer."

Citing a story of a friend of his, a black farmer who was brutally murdered, Mlengana said that farm murders were not a race-based problem and that farmers of all races were targeted by criminals.

"When they say kill the boers, they are not just talking about whites, they are talking about farmers."

More on This

'We need to stop pointing fingers'

He said the reason for the summit was for all role players to work together, adding that there was total commitment from government to end stock theft, farm attacks and killings.

"This ongoing scourge of criminal attacks in the farming community is causing serious damage and uncertainty which may affect jobs, economic growth and food security in the sector. This cannot be left unattended."

Mlengana said the department would be failing the nation if it did not act now against all forms of violence against farm owners and farmworkers.

"We need to stop pointing fingers [at] one another with regards to the root causes for these acts of violence, instead we must come with workable solutions that are within the laws of our country."

Mlengana said these solutions included rural safety strategies, action plans and land reform.

He added that if land was given back to the people, it would give rise to a less violent South Africa as it would be another step towards equality.

Following the summit, the department and the South African Police Service will go into talks about the possible linking of budgets to execute and implement action plans that will come from this two-day summit, Mlengana said.

Source: News24

More on This

Farm Attacks Are Crimes, Not Genocide - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned of an "unled revolution" in South Africa, as black people "are worse off in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.