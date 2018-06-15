14 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Eid Mubarak! Malawi Muslims in Celebrations to Mark End of Ramadan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zawadi Chilunga

President Peter Mutharika has issued a special message to the Muslim community as it prepares to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this weekend following the end of Ramadan and other political leaders have also added their voice.

The crescent of the Shawwal moon has been sighted and Friday is public Eid holiday in Malawi.

Eid Mubarak signifies the close of weeks of reverential fasting by Muslims in observance of one of the five pillars of Islam. During this period, Muslim faithful prayed, strived for spiritual growth, scarified and gave time and effort to those in need.

In a special message made available to Nyasa Times, President Mutharika said the celebration marked a joyous time for Muslims across the world.

"On this auspicious occasion as the Muslim Holy month concludes, a spirit of renewal for continued peace is paramount and should be encouraged by all believers," Mutharika said in a statement.

The President said there can never be meaningful national development without peace.

"It is the President's wish and prayer that the cordial relations that exist amongst different faith groups in the country will continue to grow as the nation moves to greater prosperity," he said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi, who is also Minister of Health and Population Services in Mutharika's Cabinet, also tweeted his message to the Muslim compatriots.

"Eid Mubarak! I hope that we can all use this time to think about peace, unity and inclusion as we work to develop Malawi," Muluzi, a Moslem, posted on his Twitter feed.

Malawi

African Nations Pledge to Use Trade to Reduce Poverty

Gambia's Vice President and Minister for Women's Affairs, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, says trade has been a strategic… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.