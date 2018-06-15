Kenya: Harambee Stars Coach Migne Heads to the Coast

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne will visit Mombasa for three days starting Friday on different work-related assignments.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Coast branch chairman Gabriel Mghendi told Nation Sport that Migne will be in Mombasa from Friday to Sunday to meet FKF and Caf trained coaches and oversee the selection of players for the national Under-17 and U-20 teams.

Mghendi said the Frenchman will meet with 40 FKF and Caf trained coaches on Friday from 2pm.

Migne will be at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday and Sunday to lead the selection process for the youth teams.

"He (Migne) is also expected to meet various football players during his Coast visit. I hope some players from this region will be selected for the Under-17 and Under-20 national teams," said Mghendi.

"I will suggest the competition between regions be revived because it will be very easy for the national team selectors to identify the best players," said the FKF South Coast boss.