15 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Harambee Stars Coach Migne Heads to the Coast

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne will visit Mombasa for three days starting Friday on different work-related assignments.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Coast branch chairman Gabriel Mghendi told Nation Sport that Migne will be in Mombasa from Friday to Sunday to meet FKF and Caf trained coaches and oversee the selection of players for the national Under-17 and U-20 teams.

Mghendi said the Frenchman will meet with 40 FKF and Caf trained coaches on Friday from 2pm.

Migne will be at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday and Sunday to lead the selection process for the youth teams.

"He (Migne) is also expected to meet various football players during his Coast visit. I hope some players from this region will be selected for the Under-17 and Under-20 national teams," said Mghendi.

"I will suggest the competition between regions be revived because it will be very easy for the national team selectors to identify the best players," said the FKF South Coast boss.

Kenya

Govt Targets 200 More Oil Wells in Petrodollar Rush

Kenya has set a target of drilling over 200 more oil production wells that will pour forth up to 80,000 barrels of crude… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.