Tanzania: Project to Eradicate Njombe Water Woes in Final Stages

MINISTER of Water and Irrigation, Mr Issac Kamwelwe, said they have secured a 500-million US dollar soft loan from India to cater for water projects in 17 municipalities countrywide as the government is determined to end water woes. He said the money will be used for setting up infrastructures that will ensure availability and reliability of water to the area residents.

The minister was responding to a supplementary question by Ms Neema Mgaya (Special Seats- CCM), on how prepared the government is in settling water problems in Njombe. Moreover, he said, they have formed a special team of six engineers who will go through all the project areas and form terms of references on the projects.

He said the team will work for 16 days, whereas their finding and feedback will pave way for a smooth take off of the projects. In her main question, Ms Mgaya wanted to know when the government will settle water issues in Njombe South constituency which is faced with acute water shortage.

Responding, the Deputy Minister, Mr Jumaa Aweso said the area will benefit from the second phase of the Water Sector Development Project (WSDP) with 1.55bn/- reserved for Njombe Township.

He said the amount will be for the completion of the water connection and maintenance of infrastructures in the villages of Peruhanda, Limage, Igominyi, Igoma and Iwongilo. Mr Aweso said they are aware of the importance of having water services reliability in Njombe Urban, the headquarters of new Njombe region, saying in the ending financial year, 1.1bn/- was spent on implementation of Kibena project.

He added that as of May this year, the project has completed setting up main water pipes of 2.2-kilometres which will produce 72 cubic metres of water, whose completion is expected to be July 2018. As a long term project, Mr Aweso said, feasibility study for major water project from River Hagafilo that will supply water for Njombe Urban residents and the surrounding areas is complete.

The project will cost 13.5 million dollars, a soft loan from the Indian government.