Nigeria: Winners of Glo 'Go Russia' Promo Depart for Russia

Seven lucky subscribers to total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, who emerged winners in the first draw of the company's "Go Russia" promo have left the country for Russia.

They are the first batch out of a total of 22 winners to emerge in the promo.

The ecstatic subscribers departed on Wednesday aboard an Emirates Airline flight via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

They are Agbede Temidayo Bayodele from Ekiti state, Adeoye Adefisoye Simon from Oyo State and Olugbokiki Mukail Omolola from Ogun State.

Others are Orewa Edwin Ehi from Port Harcourt, Aghaegbunem Marvel Chukwufumnaya from Abuja, Oladunjoye Joseph Babatunde from Ogun State and Kome Sunny Ikpeba from Delta State.

Before their departure, the winners were hosted to a send-off ceremony by Globacom at its Head Office, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The national operator congratulated them for being the first set of winners in the promotion, charging them to represent the country well in Russia.

Some of the winners who spoke at the reception described their joy at having their dream fulfilled by Globacom.

Agbede Temidayo Bayodele, who is a student Mechanical Engineering at Ekiti State University, said the trip to Russia was his first outside the country, and called on other subscribers to partake in the promo as "it is for real!"

In a similar vein, 45-year-old Kome Sunny Ikpeba from Delta State was full of praises for Globacom for giving him the chance to travel to Russia.

"I have never won in any promo before, so when I got a call from Globacom, I was really happy. This is really good", he declared.

Another elated winner, Oladunjoye Joseph Babatunde, a Lagos cinematographer who hails from Ogun State, also thanked Globacom for introducing the GO RUSSIA promo.

"I feel good, it is going to be a very good experience for me. I am a loyal Glo subscriber as I started with them at inception," he enthused.

Globacom affirmed its resolve to continue to empower its subscribers at all times by availing them world class voice and data services at affordable prices.

It added that "more winners will be unveiled from the next set of draws to be conducted soon in the GO RUSSIA promo which was unveiled to reward our amazing subscribers who have stood solidly behind the brand over the years".

A total of 22 lucky winners will emerge eventually from the promo which offers an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia.

The promo runs from May 16 to July 8 and is open to all new and existing Glo subscribers on both the prepaid and postpaid platforms.