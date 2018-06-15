Ghana: UBA Ghana Introduces Mobile Banking APP to Deepen Financial Inclusion

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has launched a set of mobile banking apps as part of efforts to broaden financial inclusion in the financial sector.

The mobile application, which includes advanced biometric features is expected to change the face of banking, especially with the banks.

Speaking at the launch of the mobile app, Regional CEO for West Africa, Abiola Bawuah said, "As a bank, co-creating with our customers remains part of our focus. Over the period, we have been informed by the taste and lifestyle of our customers and as such provided these two new solutions -Mobile Banking App and *822# to enhance their banking relationship with us and give our customers greater value".

She added, "We live in an age and time where people want a hustle-free way of banking, so we decided to introduce more features in our Mobile Banking App, which gives our customers greater value."

The advent of this mobile banking application comes on the heels of cyber security threats in Ghana's banking sector. Head of Internet Banking for UBA, Kwame Aduansere said, "This new app is very secure. We have encrypted every information between the app and our internal service. Also. We don't store personal information of our customers on the device.

He added, "We have also implemented multiple layers of authentication. We have to take security very seriously. As a bank, we have submitted ourselves to international auditors to review our security controls. To this effect, we have been issued a certificate in PCI DSS."

Meanwhile, the bank is targeting six million new bank account openings following the advent of the application.

The launch of the new Mobile Banking App complements the Bank's aim to provide customer friendly banking services across all its channels It is in line with the bank's vision to dominate Africa's digital banking space.