15 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Teacher in Court On Abduction, Sex Acts Charges

By Luqman Cloete

A 45-year-old teacher at the Suiderlig Secondary School at Keetmanshoop, who is accused of abducting a 15-year-old Grade 9 girl and having inappropriate sexual contact with her, made a first appearance in court at the town yesterday.

Valerie Bock has been charged with four counts of abduction and two counts of committing an immoral act. She was not asked to plead, and her case was postponed to 31 July to allow for further police investigations to be carried out.

Bock indicated that she would apply for legal aid.

She was released on N$4 000 bail on condition that she does not make any contact with the girl, who is a pupil at the PK de Villiers High School at Keetmanshoop.

It is alleged that Bock often took the girl to her house without the consent of the girl's parents, and on one occasion allegedly travelled with the minor to Lüderitz to attend the annual crayfish festival.

She allegedly lured the girl by offering her and other schoolgirls food, clothes, cellphones and shoes for inappropriate sexual contacts with her.

The girl's mother, whose name cannot be disclosed to protect the identity of the minor, earlier told The Namibian that she first reported the alleged inappropriate relationship between her daughter and the teacher to police on 19 April this year, hoping that it would end.

