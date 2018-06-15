South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints High-Level Review Panel On State Security Agency

Photo: Supplied

(file photo).

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a high-level review panel to assess the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the State Security Agency (SSA).

The appointment of the panel follows the President's statement in the National Assembly on 08 May 2018 of his intention to set up a review panel to assess the structure of the SSA relative to its mandate and enquire into its systems and capacity.

The panel, which is expected to undertake and conclude its work within three months, is composed of:

Dr Sydney Mufamadi as Chairperson

Mr Barry Gilder

Mr Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk

Prof Sibusiso Vil-Nkomo

Mr Murray Michell

Ms Basetsana Molebatsi

Ms Siphokazi Magadla

Mr Andre Pruis

Prof Jane Duncan

Mr Silumko Sokupa

President Ramaphosa has further appointed former Minister of Defence, Mr Charles Nqakula, as his National Security Adviser.

President Ramaphosa has said that the panel must seek to identify all material factors that allowed for some of the current challenges within the Agency so that appropriate measures are instituted to prevent a recurrence. The main objective of the review panel is to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability for the country in line with the Constitution and relevant legislation.

Issued by: The Presidency