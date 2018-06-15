South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints High-Level Review Panel On State Security Agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a high-level review panel to assess the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the State Security Agency (SSA).
The appointment of the panel follows the President's statement in the National Assembly on 08 May 2018 of his intention to set up a review panel to assess the structure of the SSA relative to its mandate and enquire into its systems and capacity.
The panel, which is expected to undertake and conclude its work within three months, is composed of:
Dr Sydney Mufamadi as Chairperson
Mr Barry Gilder
Mr Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk
Prof Sibusiso Vil-Nkomo
Mr Murray Michell
Ms Basetsana Molebatsi
Ms Siphokazi Magadla
Mr Andre Pruis
Prof Jane Duncan
Mr Silumko Sokupa
President Ramaphosa has further appointed former Minister of Defence, Mr Charles Nqakula, as his National Security Adviser.
President Ramaphosa has said that the panel must seek to identify all material factors that allowed for some of the current challenges within the Agency so that appropriate measures are instituted to prevent a recurrence. The main objective of the review panel is to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability for the country in line with the Constitution and relevant legislation.
