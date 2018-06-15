15 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Football Fan Pens Letter to Wife On Why He'll Be Spending Nights Away From Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
Soccer ball.
By Naira Habib

A letter written by one football fan to his wife explaining why he will be spending many nights away from home following the kickoff of the 2018 Fifa World Cup has lit up social media.

The man, who identifies himself as Kelvin Bucyana (Baba Tusiime) from Bukoba Tanzania, informs his wife, Devotha Mshumbusi (Mama Tusiime), to expect to see very little of him for next one month until the football festival ends.

He further informs his wife that in order to fully concentrate on the World Cup matches, all his cellphones will be switched off for the duration of the tournament.

The fanatic concludes by asking his wife to take charge of family affairs until the tournament concludes when he will eventually returns home fully.

The 2018 Fifa World Cup, which kicked in Moscow on Thursday, will be see 64 matches played over the next four weeks as the best teams in the world battle for global supremacy in 11 Russian cities.

Kenya

Govt Targets 200 More Oil Wells in Petrodollar Rush

Kenya has set a target of drilling over 200 more oil production wells that will pour forth up to 80,000 barrels of crude… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.