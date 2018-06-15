Kenya: Football Fan Pens Letter to Wife On Why He'll Be Spending Nights Away From Home

A letter written by one football fan to his wife explaining why he will be spending many nights away from home following the kickoff of the 2018 Fifa World Cup has lit up social media.

The man, who identifies himself as Kelvin Bucyana (Baba Tusiime) from Bukoba Tanzania, informs his wife, Devotha Mshumbusi (Mama Tusiime), to expect to see very little of him for next one month until the football festival ends.

He further informs his wife that in order to fully concentrate on the World Cup matches, all his cellphones will be switched off for the duration of the tournament.

The fanatic concludes by asking his wife to take charge of family affairs until the tournament concludes when he will eventually returns home fully.

The 2018 Fifa World Cup, which kicked in Moscow on Thursday, will be see 64 matches played over the next four weeks as the best teams in the world battle for global supremacy in 11 Russian cities.