Zimbabwe: 'Egypt' Chickens Out

Forces for the Liberation Organisation of Africa National Party (FLOANP) leader Mr Egypt Dzinemunhenzva has shelved his presidential aspirations after party members dumped him, forcing him to settle for the National Assembly.

Mr Dzinemunhenzva revealed the latest developments yesterday in an interview with The Herald soon after submitting his papers at the Nomination Court in Marondera.

"This year is different, I will contest the parliamentary seat for Wedza North constituency.

"I decided to shelve my presidential aspirations due to a number of reasons, which include disloyalty from some of my party members. This is the only time I will contest for such a seat. Come next elections, I will be back as a presidential candidate for my party and we will win without doubt," he said.

He said the party had done enough preparations to give him a good run but some of his members were "not faithful enough to be trusted" hence his withdrawal from the presidential race.

"Some of the party members would agree on a resolution but they would not implement it on the ground.

"I feel I have to stand as a parliamentarian and I am even confident of winning the Wedza North seat," he said.

Mr Dzinemunhenzva criticised the Zanu-PF Government for making business deals with China and said if his party got a majority, they would influence a reversal of the said deals.

"We won't do business with China; they are not competitive enough to revive our economy. They will not contribute to any economic development of this country.

"At this moment the country needs its own currency for everyone to enjoy, but China will not bring that and I have ideas to bring back our currency," he said.

He said he will work closely with remaining party members to win a majority in Parliament.

For the past two decades, Mr Dzinemunhenzva has been representing his party as a presidential candidate.

He will face Cde David Musabayana of Zanu-PF among other candidates.