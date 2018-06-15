Zimbabwe: Man Survives Buffalo Attack

A 35-year-old Chipinge man is lucky to be alive after a stray buffalo from Save Conservancy attacked him last Saturday.

Mr Mbengo Maphosa of Mutorwa Village under Chief Musikavanhu was admitted to Mutare General Hospital after he sustained deep cuts all over his body.

In an interview, Ward 20 councillor for Chipinge Rural Council Clr Charles Mugidho said marauding buffaloes from the conservancy were terrorising villagers.

"Yes, I can confirm that a villager - Mbengo Maphosa - was attacked by a male buffalo on Saturday morning while returning from his field. He was taken to Chibuwe Clinic but due to his serious condition the victim was transferred to Mutare General Hospital.

"Villagers are living in fear since last Friday after five buffaloes strayed from the conservancy. People here are no longer safe as they can be attacked anytime. Our efforts were in vain after the Department of Parks and Wildlife Management has not responded to us. There is need for urgent intervention before human life lost and we are appealing for stakeholders to rescue us by killing the buffaloes," he said.

Clr Mugidho said human-wildlife conflict in Ward 20 has caused untold suffering to the community.

"The buffaloes are not attacking humans only but they have destroyed hundreds of hectares of sugar beans. They are also transmitting highly contagious diseases such as foot and mouth to our livestock. Every year we lose our livestock because of diseases or attacks by lions.

"We are calling on the Government to consider erecting a perimeter fence at Save Conservancy because food security for thousands of people who live in areas close the game reserve are at risk every year," said Clr Mugidho

Efforts to get comment from Parks and Wildlife Management Department were fruitless at the time of going to print.

Meanwhle, a Mutare-based pharmacist died last week after his car crashed into a school bus, killing him on the spot together with one passenger, reports our Mutare correspondent Wimbainashe Zhakata.

The other passenger, Tinashe Chasi (20) of 9 Murambi Gardens, was injured.

The three were in a Mercedes- Benz C200, driving along Aerodrome Road on Saturday.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Gamuchirai Parirenyatwa (29) of 17 Somerset Drive, Yeovil, in Mutare, lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the stationary St Augustine's Mission school bus.

The school bus was not carrying any passengers and its driver escaped unhurt.

Insp Kakohwa identified the second victim as Matthew Murahwa (27) of Fairbridge Park, Mutare.

"Parirenyatwa rammed into the school bus from behind and due to the impact, he and Murahwa died on the spot," said Insp Kakohwa.

"Chasi, who was the only passenger seating at the back of the vehicle, survived the crash, but was seriously injured. He was referred to Mutare Provincial Hospital for treatment."