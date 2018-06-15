Egypt V Uruguay - Salah Fit, in Need of Birthday Present

Egypt's talisman, Mohamed Salah, has been declared fit to face Uruguay today, coincidentally his 26th birthday. Apart from getting the Liverpool star fit for the opening match, Hector Cuper has to tweak his system to get a first win after no wins in their last encounters.

And their work is seriously cut out with the good form of Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani in an Uruguay team coached by the oldest manager in Russia, Oscar Tabarez, in his fourth pilgrimage to the World Cup. There is the ever-reliable Diego Godin to marshal the defence and offer threat against Egypt at set pieces.

Head to head

Tue 15/08/06 FRI Egypt 0 - 2 Uruguay

Current Form [Last 5 matches]

EgyptUruguay

Portugal 2 - 1 EgyptPoland 0 - 0 Uruguay

Egypt 0 - 1 GreeceAustria 2 - 1 Uruguay

Kuwait 1 - 1 Egypt Uruguay 2 - 0 Czech Rep.

Egypt 0 - 0 ColombiaWales 0 - 1 Uruguay

Belgium 3 - 0 EgyptUruguay 3 - 0 Uzbekistan

Three duels to watch

Mohamed Salah v Martin Caceres

Egypt's fate in Russia seriously depends on the fitness and efficacy of Salah but against the very aggressive Caceres, he will have to be very careful or he could get injured again.

Ahmed Hegazi v Edison Cavani

Hegazi had a negative EPL season that ended with relegation with West Brom and he will be coming against one of the quickest and most consistent forwards in world football, Cavani. The PSG forward runs the channels, is strong and brave and will always be on the shoulder of the last defender. Hegazi needs all his wits around him to win this duel.

Mohamed Elneny v Nahitan Nendez

One of the younger elements of Tabarez's side is Nendez and he plays for Boca Juniors. Nandez is fast and decisive in the final third and that means Elneny must rein in his offensive outlook to be able to quell this danger that would be assisted by the metronomic Luis Suarez.

Referee in charge: 45-year-old Dutch, Bjorn Kuipers is about the best referee at this tournament has been in charge of the 2013 UEFA Europa League final, the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup Final, the 2014 UEFA Champions League Final, the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final, and most recently the 2018 UEFA Europa League Final.

WORLD CUP FACT: Uruguay have not opened a World Cup campaign with a win since 1970.

Venue: It is the impressive 35,000-seat Ekaterinburg Arena that will host this cultural clash - its first FIFA World Cup match.

Prediction: Egypt 2-3 Uruguay