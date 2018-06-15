Kenya: The Million Shilling Question That Babu Owino Won't Answer

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is tired of talking about his source of wealth, an issue which has become a hot topic in recent times.

The source of the first-time MP's wealth has remained unknown even as he maintains that he makes his money through several business ventures as well connected international friends who fund his projects.

In a recent TV interview, the wealth subject popped up again and a seemingly irritated Babu waved away the question.

Babu even challenged those who feel the source of wealth is not legitimate to present their case before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and have him investigated.

EXTRAVAGANT LIFESTYLE

"I always believe that my true wealth is in heaven. So this idea of the perception that Babu is wealthy I don't want to discuss it. I will not discuss it, I've discussed it severally in this studio. I will not talk about it. I will not discuss it again. If anybody has a problem there is the DCI, there's the EACC," said Babu.

Before he even made it to parliament to represent the constituency, the controversial politician had already made a name for himself for a flamboyant and extravagant lifestyle.

As a student leader at the University of Nairobi, Babu was famous for splashing cash during campaigns for leadership in the Students Organization of Nairobi University (SONU)

Two years ago, he was reported to have exhausted Sh14.5 million during his 27th birthday party. Prior to that, he was also once reported to have forked out Sh768,000 to clear a hospital bill to free the mother of a fellow student who was being detained at a hospital in Thika.

Early this month when the Appeals Court upheld his win over turning the High Court decision to nullifying his victory, Babu made a statement saying he would donate all the Sh4 million awarded to him as a result of the successful petition to Embakasi East bursary kitty to empower bright needy students.