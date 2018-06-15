Namibia: Local Actor Working for Biggest SA Television Shows

A 23 year-old local actor, producer and director, Abraham Pieters, has reached another landmark after he was selected to work on some of the biggest South African [SA] television shows as an assistant producer and director.

Abraham is now working for two shows of the Expresso, the morning show and Afternoon Express. Expresso showcases lifestyle entertainment including kids' entertainment and green awareness, on-trend fashion and beauty advice, comedy, interviews with celebrities, live gigs from SA's top bands, and the latest from the worlds of blogging, gaming and gadgets. Its content contains something for every age group, and being in both English and Afrikaans, it ensures that more people can enjoy what the show has to offer. The Afternoon Express is a lifestyle show hosted by the reigning queen of South African television, Jeannie D, along with seasoned actress and author, Bonnie Mbuli. The show gives viewers an opportunity to interact and engage daily, gaining many ideas from cooking, fashion, well-being and finance - inspiring viewers to take the courage, try something new and become their best selves.

According to Abraham, his responsibility at both shows is to assist the floor manager and the director, as well as to assist with guest coordination on live television transmissions and maintaining and organising studio floor space. "Basically I just assist on every single show as an assistance," he says.

He adds that he is very happy for this big opportunity, and hope his career will grow through these two television shows. "I really had to make a tough decision because I was having another project in Namibia, which is AfroSpace screening at the One Africa Television on channel 2. I had to choose between the two, despite people bashing me for leaving the executive position to be an assistance," he says. Abraham says he will always come back to Namibia to share his experience by using his talents. He seriously came onto the limelight when he acted as an extra in three South African soapies, 7de laan, Binnelanders and Zabalaza. He is a graduate from the College of the Arts (COTA) where he majored in script writing and directing. He also worked as a freelance actor in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He made his acting debut after appearing in the Namibian theatre play, Lammie Beukes, some years ago. "I have always had a passion for acting since Grade 6, and after my first appearance in the public-eye in the play Lammie Beukes, my confidence as an actor became stronger than ever, and having to share the stage with one of Namibia's best actress, Hazel Hinda, and Senga Brockerhoff, as my director, was a surreal moment for me and a honour," says Abraham.

After his role in Lammie Beukes, he went to Johannesburg for two weeks to gain more experience and got an opportunity to act in South African soapies. In the next five years, he sees himself as a successful director, having his own shows.

Abraham was born and bred in Khomasdal, Windhoek. He lost his mother at the age of 14 but this never stopped his dreams.