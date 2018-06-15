Nigeria: Aregbesola Denies Plot to Impose Successor

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has denied claims of plotting to impose a successor on the people.

He told a group of social media influencers in Osogbo, the state capital yesterday that it was impossible for him to foist a candidate on them.

The governor assured that the person who gets the nod of the majority would become the party's candidate.

He promised not to place any particular candidate above others, in the build-up to the governorship election in September, pointing out that political power lies in the sovereignty of the people.

He urged party faithful to wait for the party primaries where the rightful candidate will emerge.

"There is no such thing as imposition in the forthcoming elections. On my successor, democracy is about the people and not about the individual. It is all about what the people wants.

"I have a succession plan and I will work hard on it within the limits of what God allows. I am passionate about a worthy successor.

Aregbesola recalled that despite his support for Mudashiru Husain in the last Osun West Senatorial election, the APC lost because the people wanted otherwise.

"Forget about imposition because we would conduct the primaries and whoever wins would be backed by all," he said.

The governor also denied speculations that he would return to Lagos State to contest for a senatorial seat.