14 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kamlepo Calls for Federation, Malawi Parliament Divided On Tribal, Regional Lines

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Legislators in parliament were on Thurday sharply divided on tribal and regional lines as a fierce debate raged on whether the country should embrace federation system of government or not.

The motion was introduced in the 193 strong House by outspoken Rumphi east MP Kamlepo Kalua ( Peoples Party).

The motion had the backing of almost all the opposition and independent members of parliament from the north and south while the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs fiercely and emotionally rejected it.

Thyolo Thava MP Mary Navicha said President Peter Mutharika and his DPP led administration have spread development projects in all the districts in the country.

"Federation cannot work in Malawi, we should all work together to develop the country despite of our differing political affiliation," she said.

Dedza east MP Juliana Lunguzi said the sytem would not only increase ordinary people's participation but would as well put to an end the culture of handclapping and god worshipping head of state.

"With federation, people will not be under captivity. People will not be told to clap hands or dance for the president to get developent projects, we should not be clapping hands to someone to get development, this is our money," she said.

Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo said the centralised system of government has become redundant.

"Issues of corruption, nepotism, favouritism, cronyism, tribalism and regionalism can only end if we have the federation," he said.

He said proponenents of the federation should not be seen as attacking the current leadership.

Zomba Chisi MP Mark Botomani said there is equitable distribution of development activities across the country, saying the issue of nepotism is not there describing it as mere perception.

But Lilongwe Msozi South MP Vitus Dzoole Mwale said nepotism in the DPP led government has reached high levels saying the Chief Secretary is a Lhomwe, chief executive officers of Admarc, NFRA, MBC and other key parastatals are all from Lhomwe belt.

Former vice president Khumbo Kachali said federation is the only way to leap forward the country's development.

Health minister Atupele Muluzi said the decentralisation which the government has embarked on is the best way of giving power to the people as well as spread development at a very corner of the country.

Malawi

African Nations Pledge to Use Trade to Reduce Poverty

Gambia's Vice President and Minister for Women's Affairs, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, says trade has been a strategic… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.