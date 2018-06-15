15 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Junior Bok in Hot Water After 'Verbal Abuse'

Junior Springbok Tiaan van der Merwe is in hot water after being charged with verbal abuse during his side's semi-final loss to England at the Junior World Championship.

The incident took place in the 50th minute of the match when Van der Merwe, the side's hooker, allegedly launched abuse the way of one of the England forwards.

Van der Merwe, who is from the Golden Lions, will sit before a disciplinary committee at the end of the tournament on June 18.

SA Rugby confirmed that the hearing would take place, but would not confirm or deny that the incident in question stemmed from any alleged racism on the field.

The Junior Boks, meanwhile, take on New Zealand in the 3rd/4th place playoff on Sunday.

The final will be contested between England and France.

Source: Sport24

