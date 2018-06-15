15 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Morocco Captain Warns Sables

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tadious Manyepo

Morocco captain Arabat Hocine has warned the Sables to underrate the North Africans at their own peril when the two teams clash in the Africa Gold Cup opener at Harare Sports Club tomorrow. Hocine said the Sables won't have tomorrow's game on a silver platter.

Hocine, who plays for Valence Romans in France, reckons his team has what it takes to outwit Zimbabwe tomorrow.

"Morocco might be lacking in terms of experience in the Africa Group A1 but we are very talented.

"We have all what it takes to beat anyone. We are treating the match against Zimbabwe as a must-win.

"We want to go as far as claiming the World Cup berth. We are no pushovers as we have a lot of good players in our ranks.

"Our players are dotted around the world playing competitive rugby against some of the best the world has in terms of the game.

"The game against Zimbabwe will, obviously, be tough."

Zimbabwe

23 Candidates Set to Campaign for Presidency

A record 23 people yesterday successfully filed nomination papers to contest as presidential candidates in the July 30… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.