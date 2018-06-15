Zimbabwe: Morocco Captain Warns Sables

Morocco captain Arabat Hocine has warned the Sables to underrate the North Africans at their own peril when the two teams clash in the Africa Gold Cup opener at Harare Sports Club tomorrow. Hocine said the Sables won't have tomorrow's game on a silver platter.

Hocine, who plays for Valence Romans in France, reckons his team has what it takes to outwit Zimbabwe tomorrow.

"Morocco might be lacking in terms of experience in the Africa Group A1 but we are very talented.

"We have all what it takes to beat anyone. We are treating the match against Zimbabwe as a must-win.

"We want to go as far as claiming the World Cup berth. We are no pushovers as we have a lot of good players in our ranks.

"Our players are dotted around the world playing competitive rugby against some of the best the world has in terms of the game.

"The game against Zimbabwe will, obviously, be tough."