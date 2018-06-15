New Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa has called on all Glamour Boys stakeholders to pull in one direction in their quest to retrieve the club from the doldrums. The Harare banker and members of his new executive committee were introduced to players after their morning training session at Motor Action Sports Club yesterday by the chairman of the club's board of directors Bernard Lusengo-Marriot.

The new executive includes vice-chairperson Esther Mawere, who is the first woman to land a post in the DeMbare leadership since the club's formation in 1963.

Human Resources executive Moses Shumba and miner Francis Madzinga have come in as committee members.

Webster Marechera continues as secretary-general while Moses Chikwariro was also retained as club treasurer.

Mupfurutsa, who works for the club's former sponsors BancABC as head of international banking, said he had passion about taking the club forward.

"I have always been Dynamos at heart. I am a staunch supporter of the club from a young age and so I don't see any problem in me being part of it today," he said.

"The idea is for us to move forward with the team. I have not come here to reinvent Dynamos, the club has always been there.

"Our mandate is to take it forward and I hope the plans that we have will also work out.

"All I can say is, as a family, we need to be united. If there is no unity, I don't see things working out. Just like any family, organisation or even in a country when there is no unity things don't work out.

"So, I am calling upon all the Dynamos stakeholders to work together, to bury their differences so that we can actually retrieve the club."

New vice-chairperson Mawere has experience in leadership after holding a post as president of the Women in Health.

She was Chairperson for Dynamos Supporters Association Chegutu Chapter. Madzinga is committee member responsible for youth development while the other committee member Shumba will also be assigned to a special portfolio in the executive.

Shumba, who is the Blue Ribbon Foods head of human resources, is not new to football administration.

He previously worked as chairman of former Premiership side Blue Ribbon a few years back.

Marriot was confident of the club's revival.

"I would like to congratulate you for the win in your last game, you did well. Always remember that we are Dynamos. If God had hated us he would not have made the sky blue.

"I would like to take this opportunity to announce today that we have new members of the executive and to impress this upon everyone; in any family there are two fundamental things that should be kept sacred.

"One of them is respect and the second and most important is unity.

"Speaking of respect, we are talking about giving honour to your coaches, these are your leaders. In turn, as a father, I will also respect you as my children. We should uphold respect and unity," said Marriot.

Team manager Richard Chihoro said the players and technical team will cooperate with the leadership.

"We welcome the new executive and we hope we will be a very good team together. As technical team and players we will do our best," said Chihoro.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has dismissed reports linking him to a return to coach Dynamos as baseless and malicious.

"I don't know what this world is coming to where people can just publish anything they hear or they believe because I have not intentions whatsoever of going back to Dynamos as coach or in any coaching capacity," Chidzambwa said.

"I had my time as Dynamos coach and we achieved what we achieved and I have moved on and I am now coaching the national team.

"Of course, Dynamos is my old club but that doesn't mean people should rush to just say I am about to go back there as a coach.

"We should not let bar talk, from some people who don't have anything serious to discuss and end up talking about others, to be treated with respect because if we keep going this way, tomorrow you will read that I am about to coach Manchester United because that is my other team.

"I am fully focused on my job with the Warriors and the disappointing thing is that every time I am now being forced to talk to my employers to tell them that there is nothing true in all this because, remember, I was also said to be about to go to a foreign team but I am still here."