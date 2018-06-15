Johannesburg — The failure to prosecute culprits has made Zimbabweans in Diaspora skeptical of their government's pledge to fight corruption and ultimately revive the economy.

The doubts follow the lack of convictions six months into the year, despite threats by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to sanction perpetrators.

Zimbabweans based in South Africa said while Mnangagwa's sentiments against corruption were positive, a lack of action to back his threats would derail the fight against graft.

Fighting corruption is also a pillar of Mnangagwa's campaign for the July 30 polls.

"President Mnangagwa has made the right noises, but what boggles the mind most is that none of the well known corrupt leaders were ever convicted or thrown into jail," said Xolani Ncube in Midrand.

He added, "All the promises the president is making will soon come to nought if there is no political will to prosecute known culprits."

Another Zimbabwean, Tinomukudza Chaurura, who stays in Fourways, alleged cabinet ministers were among corrupt individuals that have survived prosecution.

"This is what kills trust in the new dispensation. Investors will not trust government's commitment to tackle corruption if no tangible action is taken against culprits," Chaurura said.

Corruption is blamed for rampant poverty in Zimbabwe.

It reached a peaked under the administration of Robert Mugabe, who in recent weeks has failed to appear before parliament to testify in the alleged looting of vast amounts from diamond sales worth R225 billion ($15 billion).

Shuvai Mashinyira of Centurion, Pretoria bemoaned the failure to prosecute suspects.

"Zimbabwe has highly educated and civilised citizens. For a politician to try to hoodwink such persons is waste of time," she said.