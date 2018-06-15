Zimbabwe: Chapungu Player Goes Awol

Chapungu star winger Blessing Sahondo has not reported for duty this week ahead of their clash against CAPS United on Sunday, amid interest for his services from the Green Machine. Sahondo was one of Chapungu's best performers last season.

But the airmen managed to retain the services of the winger whose stock has been rising since he graduated from the FC Platinum developmental side three seasons ago.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama confirmed the absence of the winger, although he was reluctant to talk about his whereabouts.

"He has not been training with the team and I do not know where he is but I do not want to talk about that, I prefer making comments about the group and not an individual player," said Dhlakama.

"The preparations for the game are going on well and we are doing our best to motivate the players to end the first half of the season on a high.

"I am encouraging players to have self-belief and the confidence that they can do well even against very good opponents like CAPS.

"CAPS are a good team and anyone who follows football knows that but, as Chapungu, we will do our best to improve our points on the log standings," said Dhlakama.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side will be determined to halt their recent poor run where they are win-less in four games with three defeats and a draw.

Lloyd Chitembwe's men are 15 points behind pacesetters FC Platinum going into the final match of the first round of the season.