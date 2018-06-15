15 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chapungu Player Goes Awol

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Chapungu star winger Blessing Sahondo has not reported for duty this week ahead of their clash against CAPS United on Sunday, amid interest for his services from the Green Machine. Sahondo was one of Chapungu's best performers last season.

But the airmen managed to retain the services of the winger whose stock has been rising since he graduated from the FC Platinum developmental side three seasons ago.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama confirmed the absence of the winger, although he was reluctant to talk about his whereabouts.

"He has not been training with the team and I do not know where he is but I do not want to talk about that, I prefer making comments about the group and not an individual player," said Dhlakama.

"The preparations for the game are going on well and we are doing our best to motivate the players to end the first half of the season on a high.

"I am encouraging players to have self-belief and the confidence that they can do well even against very good opponents like CAPS.

"CAPS are a good team and anyone who follows football knows that but, as Chapungu, we will do our best to improve our points on the log standings," said Dhlakama.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side will be determined to halt their recent poor run where they are win-less in four games with three defeats and a draw.

Lloyd Chitembwe's men are 15 points behind pacesetters FC Platinum going into the final match of the first round of the season.

Zimbabwe

23 Candidates Set to Campaign for Presidency

A record 23 people yesterday successfully filed nomination papers to contest as presidential candidates in the July 30… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.