Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor Explains Move

Zimbabwe international cricketer Brendan Taylor says he is simply trying to help other local cricketers for them to come up with an association that represents their interests and has no intentions to have any battles with the game's leadership.

Taylor took to Twitter yesterday to pronounce his stance after a text message, pregnant with some toxic words and political innuendos, which he is said to have penned, was leaked to the mainstream media.

The former Zimbabwe captain has been rallying his fellow players to converge at Harare Sports Club this morning for a meeting with Harare lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa.

The lawyer is the one who is also representing former Zimbabwe coach Heath Streak in his legal battles with the ZC leaders following his dismissal following the Chevrons failure to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Taylor suggested in the message that Mlotshwa was a key player because of his close relationship with the country's political leadership which was also concerned about the state of the game in this country.

"Gerard Mlotshwa wants to meet every player tomorrow (today) morning at HSC," Taylor said in his message.

"I'm told there is not enough education and discussion regarding our association.

"Well, now, is your chance to hear it from the man himself. Let me stress, this is an extremely powerful man who wants to help every player in the country for FREE!

"If we wanted a high-powered lawyer, he would charge $2 000 an hour.

"The Association is there to protect every player and we the only Test playing country without one. Can I urge every contracted player in Harare to meet at HSC 10am tomorrow. I suggest you make time for this meeting.

"It's not compulsory but if you don't attend that says you are clearly happy not being paid and are confident in the current board that are playing with your futures.

"Come on boys, our careers are hanging by a thread, you need to trust me on this. If you don't, I don't give a s**t but one thing is for sure, I know I'm right on this."

Taylor later took to Twitter to explain his comments.

"I'm just trying to help my (fellow) players as much as I can. Organising a players' association is within our rights. I'm not trying to have an altercation with ZC.

"I feel the board and the association can work closely together and we can focus purely on cricket."