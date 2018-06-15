15 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hornets Ready for Swazi Tourney

By Prince Mukuna

Harare City Hornets women team have begun their preparations for the annual Eswathini International Invitational basketball tourney scheduled for June 22 in Swaziland. City Hornets were crowned the 2017/18 HBA league champions.

Coach Andrew Chitauro is upbeat his team will deliver.

"We began our session two weeks ago and one of the players, Audrey Madzima, failed to recover in time after she was injured in the HBA league.

"We feel that the tourney will be competitive but we have lot of advantage since most of the teams we are to play do not know much about Hornets.

"We are going to apply the same strategies we used to seize the HBA league and we have four players who play in the national team, their experience will carry us to the next level," he said. The EIIB tourney is an annual tournament.

