South Africa: LIMUSA Supports the Picketing at Eskom

press release

The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (LIMUSA) supports the action taken by workers at ESKOM.

While we acknowledge that Eskom has been declared an essential service, we find it completely unacceptable that at the dawn of the VAT increase, fuel increase and the downgrading of our economy by rating agencies, workers are offered a 0% wage increase. In our view, this is an insult to workers by bosses who earn high salaries and a board that determines its own salaries.

South Africa has recently been declared the most unequal society in the world. In our view, the offer presented by Eskom along capitalist ethics is to maintain the status quo. The increase in wages of Eskom employees should be seen in the light to curb these stubborn statistics of inequality between Eskom employees, management and the leadership of the public entity. Ironically, the board and the management see it ethical that they should earn high wages while the workers bear the brunt of the economic inequalities, all of that done for the sake of bringing stability to the institution.

It cannot be logically correct that workers who have been consistent in keep the entity operational, keeping the lights on in the country, generating electricity for the same economy which is today used as an excuse against their livelihood, should be the ones who are to pay for the corruption of elites. The entity should take responsivity of the conditions caused by the entity and recover all the funds lost due to corruption and mismanagement.

LIMUSA condemns the arrogance of the Eskom leadership and fully supports the picketing by workers at Eskom. We call on South Africans to support these pickets waged by men and women who always ensures that the country is electrified.

Issued by the Secretariat.