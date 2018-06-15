14 June 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: LIMUSA Supports the Picketing at Eskom

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jon Sullivan/Wikimedia Commons
Power cuts.
press release

The Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (LIMUSA) supports the action taken by workers at ESKOM.

While we acknowledge that Eskom has been declared an essential service, we find it completely unacceptable that at the dawn of the VAT increase, fuel increase and the downgrading of our economy by rating agencies, workers are offered a 0% wage increase. In our view, this is an insult to workers by bosses who earn high salaries and a board that determines its own salaries.

South Africa has recently been declared the most unequal society in the world. In our view, the offer presented by Eskom along capitalist ethics is to maintain the status quo. The increase in wages of Eskom employees should be seen in the light to curb these stubborn statistics of inequality between Eskom employees, management and the leadership of the public entity. Ironically, the board and the management see it ethical that they should earn high wages while the workers bear the brunt of the economic inequalities, all of that done for the sake of bringing stability to the institution.

It cannot be logically correct that workers who have been consistent in keep the entity operational, keeping the lights on in the country, generating electricity for the same economy which is today used as an excuse against their livelihood, should be the ones who are to pay for the corruption of elites. The entity should take responsivity of the conditions caused by the entity and recover all the funds lost due to corruption and mismanagement.

LIMUSA condemns the arrogance of the Eskom leadership and fully supports the picketing by workers at Eskom. We call on South Africans to support these pickets waged by men and women who always ensures that the country is electrified.

Issued by the Secretariat.

South Africa

Eskom Releases Schedule of Power Cuts

Eskom spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe, has via his Twitter account announced the start of load shedding across the country… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.