15 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 6,800 Delegates Expected At APC June 23 Convention - Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lois Ugbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that about 6,800 delegates will be at its national convention scheduled for June 23 in Abuja, to elect the new National Working Committee (NWC).

The secretary of the convention committee, Victor Ndoma-Egba, made this known on Thursday while speaking to journalists.

"We are expecting about 6,800 plus delegates. Of course, you know that we will have observers, vendors, the media, and entertainers. In all, you should expect about 8,000 people."

Dismissing rumours that the convention date might be changed due to lack of funds, he said, for now, the convention committee did not have a funding problem but is still expecting contributions from members.

"It is not correct. The convention will hold on the 23rd of June as planned. Nothing has happened to suggest the contrary. So, I can say categorically that the convention is going ahead."

He also said the party was doing everything to resolve issues arising from states where ward, local government and state congresses were in one controversy or the other.

"We are hoping to resolve those issues before the convention, especially in states where we have court processes.

"We are working to resolve them in one way or the other. This is politics and at the end of the day, you must leave a window open for harmonisation and reconciliation."

From one of the states which had issues from the congress, the Federal High Court in Owerri has set June 22 to 26 as the date for the hearing.

Speaking on the 179 aspirants who have indicated interest to run for the 43 national offices, he said, "The screening committee finished its assignment yesterday. As we speak, the screening appeals committee is sitting.

"After the screening, there is the appeals panel to review the cases of those who feel aggrieved with the outcome of the screening committee assignment."

Mr Ndoma-Egba also dispelled rumours that the committee was under pressure from the Presidency.

Nigeria

New Think Tank Appointment for Johnson Sirleaf

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who stepped down as Liberian president earlier this year, has been appointed to the advisory… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.