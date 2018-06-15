15 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mother, 1-Year-Old Daughter Die After Roof Collapses On Them

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating an inquest docket after the roof of a house that was being renovated collapsed on a 37-year-old mother and her one-year-old daughter, killing them both, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Shallcross, near Chatsworth in Durban on Friday morning, according to police.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told News24 that, according to information she has received, the house where the two died was undergoing renovation.

Mbhele said she had been told that three other people were injured and rushed to hospital.

"We can confirm that an inquest docket was opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation," she said.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said their paramedics were part of the emergency teams that responded to the incident.

"We found that a woman aged 37-years-old and her one-year-old daughter had sustained fatal injuries during the roof collapse," said McKenzie.

