15 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Launched Manhunt for Police Killer, Nelson Mandela Bay

On 12 June 2018, 35-year-old Constable Bonga Ngcingwana was killed while on duty in New Brighton. For the past 48 hours police in both policing clusters in Nelson Mandela Bay have been working round the clock with task teams comprising senior and experienced detectives to investigate and identify the culprits involved.

Thus far police are looking for a silver Toyota Etios in which the four suspects were traveling that were responsible for the death of the police member. The vehicle might have four young men (twenties to thirties) driving around in the bay area.

An identikit was also compiled of a person of interest to this investigation. This person is a young male with age between 25 to 30 years.

Any person that sees a suspicious silver Toyta Etios with suspicious occupants, or that could assist in the identification of the person of interest in the photo, can contact the following police investigators: Lt Col Mayi on 082 697 5914 / Lt Col Smidt on 082 441 8121 or Warrant Officer Twani on 071 481 3193 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa

