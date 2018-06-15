Nigeria: I Asked Jonathan Thrice to Confer GCFR On MKO - Abiola's Son

The oldest son of MKO Abiola, Kola Abiola, has revealed he made three attempts to make former President Goodluck Jonathan bestow the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic title on his late father.

He said this on Thursday during a programme titled, 'Question Time' on Channels Television.

According to him, he first approached the then Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), to honour his father during the Centenary celebration in January 2014 but a gold award was given to the deceased, which was rejected by the family.

"For political reasons, it just could not be done," he said

On his second attempt, Kola wrote a letter to Jonathan through the Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, during the build-up to the 2015 elections but nothing was done.

tAfter Jonathan had lost and was preparing to leave office, he made the third attempt to get him to honour MKO but it failed again.

Kola said, "Towards the election, I approached them again, this time in writing, and solicited the help of Pastor Bakare and told them that even if it was for selfish political reasons, this was something you could do to help your chances of winning elections.

"I really didn't mind how he got it done. But we couldn't get President Jonathan to get it done so we left that.

"After he lost the election, I approached him a second time also through the same Pastor Bakare to try to get him to do this as a legacy of his Presidency, something that Nigerians would never forget about him. Last minute, we couldn't get it to happen."

He further said after President Muhammadu Buhari took office, he sent a letter through Pastor Bakare again to take to the President who was in Kaduna at the time.

He said Buhari bought into the idea and exceeded the expectations of the Abiola family as he did not only honour the deceased with the highest title in the land but also issued an apology to his family on behalf of the Federal Government.

Kola noted that he did not approach former President Olusegun Obasanjo to honour his father because he felt there was no point doing so as the answer would have been obvious.

He, however, said he approached the late President Umaru Yar'Adua, who promised to address the issue but died in office.