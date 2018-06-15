15 June 2018

The police may deal with hardened criminals every day, but officers in Port Elizabeth showed their softer side this week by showering love on a baby girl who was found freezing cold in a ditch.

Kabega Park police officers on Thursday stepped in as mothers and fathers when the three-month-old abandoned baby was handed over to them by the Salvation Army.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the infant was found lying in a muddy ditch by a man who was walking on Draaifontein Road, in Greenbushes.

"The man who found the baby took her to the NGO, which then handed her over to the police," said Naidu.

Naidu said a bag and feeding bottle were found not far away from the tiny baby.

She was taken to the police station's victim centre, where she was bathed and dressed in warm, clean clothes, said Naidu.

The officers fed her a warm bottle of milk, as she was still cold from the wet clothes she was found in.

Naidu said on Friday that no one had come forward to claim the infant. She was in a safe place after being taken to social workers at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone who may know the whereabouts of the mother or family to contact Kabega Park Police on 041 394 6802.

"If anyone knows of a lady who had a baby and no longer has, please report to us so we can chase the mother. When a person makes a decision to have a child, that person is also making a decision to take responsibility for that child.

"Thank you to those who have enough love to share and actions such as this make this world a better place to live," Naidu said.

