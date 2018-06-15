15 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eersterust Police Station Attacked - 16 Suspects Arrested and Stolen Property Recovered

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has commended the efforts of a committed integrated team who ensured the swift arrest of a total of 16 suspects within less than 24 hours of the attack on the police station in Eesterust on the evening of Thursday 2018-06-14.

During a joint intelligence driven operation premised on the 72-hour Reaction Plan, 12 suspects were arrested and successfully linked to the crime scene; while a 13th suspect was arrested for possession of dagga, and an additional 03 for possession of stolen property relating to items possibly stolen when criminals looted shops during the service delivery protest on Wednesday 2018-06-13.

Members from the SAPS Provincial Units, Detectives, Public Order Police, Air Wing, neighbouring Clusters and Stations, and Tshwane Metro Police Department worked together to stamp the authority of the state and secured this breakthrough in less than 24 hours.

A computer set and plasma television have been recovered. The operation will continue pending the recovery of the rest of the property stolen from the Eesterust Client Service Centre, and possibly more arrests.

"Police will work around the clock to ensure that all missing items are recovered, particularly the service firearm. Next is for our investigators to work towards ensuring prosecutable cases with convictions that would ultimately serve as deterrents to anyone else who has plans to undermine the authority of the State," said the Provincial Commissioner, Lt General De Lange.

