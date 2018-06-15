South Africa: Hawks Swoop On Alleged Bogus Doctors

press release

Pretoria — A multi-faceted operation by the Western Cape Hawks, Crime Intelligence, SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory and Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has led to the arrest of six (6) bogus doctors aged between 33 and 49 respectively.

Almost 15 premises were subjected to a search and seizure operation after it transpired that the alleged doctors were practicing without valid licenses. The operations was carried out at various medical practices and private homes in Bellville, Paarl, Embekweni, Khayelitsha, and Philippi.

Volumes of medication, documents and electronic devices were seized for further investigation. Two of the suspects are expected to appear today in the Philippi and Khayelitsha Magistrates' Courts respectively, whilst the rest are to appear in different courts on Monday, June 18 2018.

The suspects face an array of charges for violating the Health Professions Act, other related medical acts, fraud, forgery and uttering as well as money laundering.