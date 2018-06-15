14 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Muslims a Spiritually Fulfilling Eid Al-Fitr

President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, wishes all our Muslims compatriots a spiritually fulfilling and blessed Eid al-Fitr as they begin their religious celebration.

The three-day joyous holiday of Eid al-Fitr celebrates the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, breaking the fast and marking the beginning of the 10th month in the Islamic calendar, known as Shawwal.

"May Allah bless all our Muslim brothers and sisters and shower them with spiritual blessings, peace and success. May this holiday remind us to continue with all good deeds by lending a helping hand to those in need. Eid Mubarak", said President Ramaphosa

