Egypt: Sisi Receives Phone Call From Emir of Tabuk Region On Occasion of Eidul Fitr

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Thursday 14/06/2018 a phone call from Tabuk region Emir Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdel Aziz, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radhi said.
Prince Fahd extended his greetings to President Sisi on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, voicing hope that Egypt and its people enjoy prosperity and welfare, the spokesman said.
President Sisi, on his part, expressed his best wishes for Prince Fahd, praising the close ties and sisterly relations binding the two countries and voiced hope over achieving more progress and maintaining stability and security of the Saudi people under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdel Aziz.