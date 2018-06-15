15 June 2018

Egypt's Coach Cuper - Salah 100 Percent Ready for World Cup Matches

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah is completely fit for Egypt's clash against Uruguay in the World Cup opener, slated for Friday, Egypt's coach Hector Cuper said.

Speaking at a press conference, Cuper said that Mohamed Salah is "almost 100 per cent" certain to play in Egypt's World Cup match against Uruguay on Friday 15/06/2018.

"We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 per cent that he (Mohamed Salah) will play - save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute."

"We are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch."

Cuper added: "Nothing prevents him from competing for the title of the golden boot."

The 25-year-old Liverpool star has been struggling with a shoulder injury that he sustained in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

Following their match against Uruguay, Egypt face hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia in Group A.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

