Egypt Elected to UN's Ecosoc

Egypt has been elected to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the period of 2019-2022, Egyptian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mohamed Edrees said.

Egypt will be representative for the North Africa region as part of the African Group which is one of the five Regional Groups in the United Nations, he also said noting that these regional groups are unofficial bodies that act as voting blocs and negotiation forums. The African Group is the largest group, with 54 members and 28% of the votes in the UN General Assembly.

Egypt obtained 178 votes in its favor during the elections held on June 13 at the UN General Assembly in New York, he added.

He stated that the ECOSOC is a UN organization in charge of making development policies at the international level, highlighting that Egypt also presides over the Group of 77 plus China during 2018.

Edrees asserted Egypt's keenness on increasing its efforts at the ECOSOC and enhancing its national, regional and international achievements on that score.