Egypt: President Sisi Attends Celebrations of Eidul Fitr With Martyrs' Families

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Friday 15/06/2018 attended celebrations of Eidul Fitr with the families of the nation's martyrs.

The President welcomed the martyrs' children and families telling them he was waiting to meet them on this day.

The celebrations started with a show of the Egyptian national circus.

Later, the President honored the children of the nation's martyrs from the Armed Forces and police.

President Sisi had breakfast with the families of the martyrs and then joined the children to the playing ground.