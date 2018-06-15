South Africa: Consequence Creep As Top Cops Suspended and New Procurement Plan Introduced

analysis

SAPS is implementing a centralised contract management strategy aimed at preventing a repeat of the threat to the country's national security in April 2018 when FDA director Keith Keating, a major SAPS and SITA supplier, threatened to shut down the country's criminal justice system. The new strategy is aimed at greater transparency and forms part of SAPS 'journey to a safer South Africa'. Lifestyle audits of senior SAPS members have already begun and at least two senior SAPS leaders have been suspended.

In 2015, then National Commissioner Riah Phiyega, announced a raft of promotions and appointments, around 14,000, in the SAPS. One of Phiyega's placements was Lieutenant-General Phalaphala Avhashoni Ramikosi as SAPS Chief Financial Officer.

Another of Phiyega's promotions that year was of Adeline Shezi, who in 2012 was the acting head of the police laboratory service's quality management. Suspended former acting National Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, was, at the time, head of the SAPS forensics division. In February Shezi was promoted to Lieutenant-General and filled another key position, as the head of the SAPS TMS (Technology Management Services).

Both officers had the power and authority to sign off on...