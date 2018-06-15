Egypt: Public Gardens, Parks Receive Thousands Celebrating Eidul Fitr

Thousands of citizens on Friday 15/06/2018 visited archaeological sites and public parks to celebrate Eidul Fitr after finishing the prayer, amid intensified security presence.

Ambulances have been deployed to places of gatherings and parks.

In Beheira, security and health bodies carried out intensive campaigns on parks, clubs and tourist destinations to monitor food offered to people, while hospitals were put on high alert to be able to receive any cases.

In Damietta and Qalyubia, gardens and public parks were opened for citizens for free.

In Aswan, the occupancy rate at large number of hotels reached more than 60 percent.