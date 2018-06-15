15 June 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Public Gardens, Parks Receive Thousands Celebrating Eidul Fitr

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thousands of citizens on Friday 15/06/2018 visited archaeological sites and public parks to celebrate Eidul Fitr after finishing the prayer, amid intensified security presence.

Ambulances have been deployed to places of gatherings and parks.

In Beheira, security and health bodies carried out intensive campaigns on parks, clubs and tourist destinations to monitor food offered to people, while hospitals were put on high alert to be able to receive any cases.

In Damietta and Qalyubia, gardens and public parks were opened for citizens for free.

In Aswan, the occupancy rate at large number of hotels reached more than 60 percent.

Egypt

Heartbreak for Egypt as Uruguay Scores Dramatic Late Winner

Has Egypt just played so well just for Uruguay to snatch victory in the last minute? Football can be cruel indeed. Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.