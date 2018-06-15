Luanda — With different expectations Egypt and Morocco are starting this Friday their Russia World Cup journey, the great football event that kicked off last Thursday with the host country's squad thrashing Saudi Arabia by 5-0 in the opening match of the competition and Group A.

The Egyptian team, coached by the "man of the moment" (Mo Salah) will open Friday's fixture, still for group A, with the Uruguayan squad.

On their turn, Morocco will face Iran for group B.

The other group B clash will face off Portugal and Spain.

The other African team participating in the 2018 World Cup are Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia.

Angola were for the first and only time so far in the world football championship in Germany 2006.