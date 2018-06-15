15 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Egypt/Morocco: 2018 Wcup - First African Teams to Enter in Action On Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @MoSalah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (file photo).

Luanda — With different expectations Egypt and Morocco are starting this Friday their Russia World Cup journey, the great football event that kicked off last Thursday with the host country's squad thrashing Saudi Arabia by 5-0 in the opening match of the competition and Group A.

The Egyptian team, coached by the "man of the moment" (Mo Salah) will open Friday's fixture, still for group A, with the Uruguayan squad.

On their turn, Morocco will face Iran for group B.

The other group B clash will face off Portugal and Spain.

The other African team participating in the 2018 World Cup are Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia.

Angola were for the first and only time so far in the world football championship in Germany 2006.

Egypt

Egypt's Coach Cuper - Salah 100 Percent Ready for World Cup Matches

Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah is completely fit for Egypt's clash against Uruguay in the World Cup opener, slated for… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.