South Africa: Solly Malatsi Appointed As Additional DA National Spokesperson Ahead of Elections

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has appointed Solly Malatsi as its second national spokesperson, the party announced on Friday.

The DA said Malatsi will serve alongside its current spokesperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe in order to "fully capacitate the party's media and communication operation ahead of the 2019 general elections".

Malatsi is the current DA shadow minister of human settlements. He has previously served as a spokesperson in both the Western Cape provincial government and the City of Cape Town.

"Malatsi, a Limpopo Member of Parliament, brings with him strong political and communications expertise.

"The DA wishes Malatsi well in his new position and welcomes him to FedEx [Federal Executive]," the party said.

