A branding expert, Professor Ernest Kadembo, has urged Zimbabwean companies to change their mindsets towards valuing their products and challenged captains of industries to adopt international norms to add brand visibility on the international markets.

Addressing stakeholders at the ongoing 8th Buy Zimbabwe Summit in Gweru, Kadembo said Zimbabwe cannot be the most literate country in Africa but remain languishing at the bottom of the economic click.

"Zimbabwe cannot be the most literate country in Africa but languishing at the bottom of the economic click. Something needs to be done, we cannot just say everything is good or right, we must stop this thinking of entitlement that l made it as Musiyanwa then expect all Zimbabweans to buy your products," he said.

He also challenged local companies to change and think about taking their products to the international market.

"That's not the order of doing things, the way of doing it is to understand that business is about the value and we buy because we are satisfied with the product.

"The mantra 'Zimbabwe is open for business and to become a middle-income economy by 2030' simply means that if you are not ready to change and embrace the international challenge, you are doomed" hs noted.

Kadembo warned that local companies which are used to getting favours through nepotism risk losing big business on the international market as a business is valued according to products and services offered.

"We must change our mindsets and embrace the international challenge, some of you have been thinking that they have to be protected just because they are Zimbabweans, unfortunately, totems are not what you are going to take to the international market, and you have to take the value," he added.