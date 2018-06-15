Photo: allafrica.com

Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe (file photo).

MDC Alliance was Thursday forced to become a fully-fledged political party for Nelson Chamisa to smoothly register as one of the 23 presidential candidates that successfully went through the nomination process.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, opposition MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, former Vice President Joice Mujuru, former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe and constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku all managed to successfully file their nomination papers to contest the presidency on July 30.

Chamisa was forced into transforming his re-election arrangement with seven smaller opposition parties into a political party as his fight with Khupe over the use of the MDC-T name and logo dragged on in the courts.

Douglas Mwonzora, Chamisa faction secretary general, confirmed the MDC Alliance is now a fully-fledged political formation.

"Yes the MDC Alliance is now a political party and we did this to give direction to our supporters. It's not about the name but the calibre of the candidate and we have someone who brings fresh ideas to the table.

"Some people have failed to understand him because our horizon as a nation has been limited by the dictatorship," Mwonzora said.

Mnangagwa's chief election agent Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said Zanu PF was excited to see the unprecedented interest in the election.

"We have opened the democratic space and this can be seen by the massive interest in the elections. In a democracy people must be able to freely express themselves and this is what we see. We are ready and we will win this election," Ziyambi said.

While the nomination process went on with little glitches, Chamisa's party continued to mourn about the voters roll and reforms threatening unspecified actions including boycotting.

Mwonzora said ZEC's continued intransigence regarding the voters roll was a cause for great concern to the opposition.

"We still do not have the voter's roll and it has been difficult to work with the version that is online.

"We are ready for the elections but if the reforms that we have demanded are not implemented boycotting remains a political option available to us. It will, however, be the last resort because we want to give the people an alternative given the pain and suffering they have had to endure over the years," said Mwonzora.

Asked if his party had any areas it has not been able to access, Mwonzora was upbeat

"We can claim as much support in Mashonaland Central as President Mnangagwa. You should understand that Zanu PF under Mnangagwa is different from Mugabe's Zanu PF. There are no more strongholds," he said.

Perennial presidential candidate Egypt Dzinemunenzva this time opted to stand a parliamentary candidate in Hwedza North.

Nomination Court Officer Japhet Murenje, late Thursday confirmed that 23 presidential candidates had pulled through the process.

They include Noah Manyika of Build Zimbabwe, traditional music singer Bryan Mteki, Evaristo Chikanga (Rebuilding Party of Zimbabwe, former Cabinet Minister Nkosana Moyo (Alliance for People's Agenda), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity), Lovemore Madhuku (National Constitutional Assembly), Kwanele Hlabangana (Republican Party of Zimbabwe), Devine Hove (Nationalist Alliance of Patriotic Republicans), Violet Mariyacha (United Democratic Movement), cleric William Mugadza (Bethel Christian Party), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity), Mapfumo Peter Gava.