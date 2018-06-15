15 June 2018

Nigeria: Kola Abiola Blasts Nigerian Lawmakers, Says All They Do At National Assembly Is Talk

By George Ogala

Kola Abiola, the eldest son of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, has called out lawmakers at the National Assembly.

He accused them of failing to back their words with actions.

He said this during an interview on Channels Television while discussing the recent national recognition given to his late father by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari on Tuesday conferred Mr Moshood Abiola with the nation's highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, (GCFR) - a honour mostly conferred on presidents and former presidents.

The event took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While Mr Abiola was given a posthumous award of GCFR, his then running mate, Babagana Kingibe, was awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Also, late human rights activist and senior lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, was awarded the GCON.

Mr Kola Abiola had earlier expressed happiness at Mr Buhari's action even though he believed it was politically-motivated.

He had explained how tried to make the national recognition a reality with past administrations and thanked the executive for "doing the right thing."

Mr Abiola was asked if he was fully compensated with the national honour and if he would want Mr Buhari to announce the results of the 1993 elections.

While stating that he was adequately compensated because he got what he wanted, he however, snubbed the election questions as he said all the lawmakers do is talk.

"Forget their call. All they do at National Assembly is talk and then they send to committees and it dies there.

"How many times have they not done what is wrong?" he said.

He further said despite the national recognition he will vote for credible candidates in the 2019 general elections.

"Our votes will be based on the credibility of the candidates. We will soon know all the candidates and if he (Buhari) turns out to be the most credible of them, why not," he said.

When asked if he had any political ambition in the future, he said he was yet to decide whether or not to run for any office.

Election data from the June 1993 presidential election showed Mr Abiola won the polls but he was never formally declared winner and was not sworn into office by the military government of Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Abiola was later imprisoned by the Sani Abacha's military regime as he struggled to actualise his mandate. He died in prison in 1998.

Successive governments brushed aside calls for Mr Abiola to be honoured and for the federal government to recognise June 12 as democracy day.

